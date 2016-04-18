(Adds bond and credit rating context throughout)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has
mandated banks to arrange its first benchmark-sized US dollar
bond in seven years, according to a lead manager.
Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup
and JP Morgan to organise investor meetings in the United Arab
Emirates, Europe and the US, starting from Tuesday.
A 144A/Reg S deal may follow.
Abu Dhabi's last foray into the dollar market was a US$1.5bn
10-year that priced in April 2009 with a 6.75% coupon.
That is trading at a yield of 1.24%, according to Eikon
prices.
This will be Abu Dhabi's third Eurobond, after debuting in
2007.
Moody's last month put Abu Dhabi's Aa2 rating on review for
downgrade, citing the impact of sharp falls in oil prices.
"The structural shock to the oil market is weakening Abu
Dhabi's government balance sheet and its economy," said the
rating agency.
However, the Emirate is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and
Fitch, with both agencies affirming their ratings in February,
citing the issuer's ability to withstand oil price shocks.
The roadshow will begin on Abu Dhabi on Tuesday before
moving to London and the US on Wednesday. It finishes on Friday.
It will be conducted through two teams.
