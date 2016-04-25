LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has opened books on a benchmark US dollar dual-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a five-year note at Treasuries plus 110bp area and a 10-year at plus 150bp area.

The deal will price as early as today via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Abu Dhabi is rated AA by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)