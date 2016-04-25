LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set
guidance on its dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US
dollar bonds.
The sovereign has announced guidance of 100bp area over
Treasuries on the five-year note. That compares with initial
price thoughts of plus 110bp area set this morning.
On the 10-year, guidance is plus 140bp area from the initial
plus 150bp area marketing level.
Earlier, combined books were more than US$15bn, evenly split
between the two tranches.
The 144A/Reg S bond will price later today. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers.
Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)