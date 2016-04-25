* Narrows 5 yr to 100 bps over T; 10-yr to 140 bps over T

* Order books north of $15 bln

* Bankers expect bond issue size to be at least $4 bln

* MUFG expects Abu Dhabi to print 10-20 bps inside Qatar (Adds background, details)

By Archana Narayanan

DUBAI, April 25 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has narrowed price guidance for a two-part dollar bond which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed, reflecting strong investor demand for its first debt sale in seven years.

Order books for the benchmark-sized transaction have reached more than $15 billion, a separate document showed, reflecting interest for the rare credit which is rated two notches down from the top AAA grade given by international rating agencies.

The size has not been fixed but bankers speculate that the combined bond issue will be worth at least $4 billion -- a level that would be easily absorbed given the strong investor demand. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

As a result of the high demand, the sovereign tightened pricing guidance for the five-year tranche to 100 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries from the 110 bps area announced earlier in the day.

Guidance for the 10-year portion has been narrowed to 140 bps area over a similar benchmark, from the 150 bps area give before.

Analysts had expected Abu Dhabi to print inside of where Qatar would be able to price a new bond, given low outstanding debt of the sovereign: Trieu Pham, CEEMA strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International, in a note to clients said he believed it would be around 10-20 bps inside Qatar.

According to Moody's, Abu Dhabi has a debt to GDP of 1.5 percent in 2014, compared to 32.7 percent for Qatar.

Traders contacted by Reuters calculated a fair value for the new Abu Dhabi five-year and 10-year bonds would be roughly between 100-105 bps and 135-140 bps respectively.

Similarly rated Qatar sovereign has a bond maturing in January 2022 bond trading at a G spread of 100.59 basis points, according to Thomson Reuters data.

G-spread is the spread over the exact interpolated point on the Treasury curve.

Abu Dhabi last issued in April 2009, when it priced a $3 billion bond split between tranches of five and 10 years.

In a bond prospectus released last week, Abu Dhabi said it expects to post a wider budget deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams ($10.1 billion) in 2016 because of low oil prices, and plans to cover the gap mainly with international bond issues.

The emirate has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange the 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the securities to be sold in the United States. (Editing by David French and Alison Williams)