(Corrects Q1 2017 and Q1 2016 net profit numbers)
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter
profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a
double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.
The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net
profit attributable to shareholders of 1.11 billion dirhams
($302.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to
1.02 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, according to
its financial statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
net profit for the quarter of 995.4 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
