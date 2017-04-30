(Corrects Q1 2017 and Q1 2016 net profit numbers)

ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.

The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.11 billion dirhams ($302.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 1.02 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit for the quarter of 995.4 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar and David Evans)