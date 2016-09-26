Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
ABU DHABI, Sept 26 A former executive of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has been appointed as director-general of the Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea), its spokesman said on Monday.
Saif Saleh al-Sayari, formerly head of energy solutions at Taqa, is the new director-general of Adwea, the state-owned utility's spokesman told Reuters.
He replaces Faris Obeid al-Dhaheri who left Adwea, he said, without giving reasons for the departure. Adwea has five subsidiaries that generate, buy, transmit and distribute water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
In May, the board of Adwea was revamped and Abdullah Ali al-Ahbabi was appointed as its chairman. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Louise Heavens)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)