ABU DHABI May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned
power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million)
financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the
world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (ADWEA) raised $650
million in debt with the remaining $222 million raised in
equity, Director General Saif Saleh al-Sayari told reporters.
ADWEA previously said it had selected a consortium of
Japan's Marubeni Corp and China's JinkoSolar Holding to build
and operate the 1,177 megawatt plant.
