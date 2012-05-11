* Former Abu Ghraib prisoners can sue contractors over
alleged abuse -court
* CACI International and L-3 not entitled to early appeal
* Cases will resume in Virginia and Maryland courts
By Terry Baynes
May 11 A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived
two lawsuits accusing employees of two defense contractors of
conspiring to torture and abuse Iraqis detained at the Abu
Ghraib prison near Baghdad and at other locations.
A 14-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th
Circuit, based in Richmond, Virginia, refused to intervene and
dismiss the suits against CACI International Inc and
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, sending the cases back
to district courts for further proceedings.
After the military invasion of Iraq in 2003, the United
States hired contractors from U.S.-based CACI and L-3 to provide
translators and help conduct investigations. In 2004,
photographs emerged depicting the abuse of detainees at Abu
Ghraib prison. A number of military personnel were disciplined,
but no contractors were charged.
In 2008, a number of Iraqis filed suits against CACI and
L-3, accusing their employees of inflicting physical and sexual
abuse, electric shocks and mock executions on prisoners.
District courts in Virginia and Maryland rejected the
companies' attempts to dismiss the suits. The companies had
filed an interim appeal, before the cases could proceed, asking
the 4th Circuit to throw out the claims. They pointed to a 2009
ruling by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that had
dismissed a similar suit against the companies -- a decision the
U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand.
In September 2011, a split three-judge panel of the 4th
Circuit ruled in the companies' favor, finding that the
companies had immunity as government contractors and that the
claims were pre-empted by U.S. national security and foreign
policy law.
But after agreeing to reconsider the appeal, a larger panel
of the 4th Circuit reached the opposite conclusion on Friday in
a 12-2 decision that splintered the court, drawing five separate
opinions. The companies did not qualify for an immediate appeal,
and their claims of immunity needed to be developed through the
discovery of evidence, the majority concluded.
Accepting the early appeal would "undermine efficient
judicial administration and encroach upon the prerogatives of
district court judges, who play a special role in managing
ongoing litigation," Judge Robert King wrote for the majority.
Two judges dissented in separate opinions. The majority's
ruling "inflicts significant damage on the separation of powers,
allowing civil tort suits to invade theaters of armed conflict,"
Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote, arguing for the defense
contractors' immunity.
A spokeswoman for CACI said the company was reviewing the
ruling and declined to comment. L-3 did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Baher Azmy, a lawyer for the Iraqi plaintiffs with the
Center for Constitutional Rights, described the ruling as a
significant jurisdictional decision that would provide the
Iraqis with their day in court.
The Justice Department had filed an amicus brief in the
appeal, arguing that the Iraqis should be allowed to sue the
contractors for damages.
The case is Al Shimari et al v. CACI International Inc et
al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, No. 09-1335.
