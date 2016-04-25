S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
DUBAI, April 25 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set initial price thoughts for a dual tranche benchmark dollar bond which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed, marking the emirate's return to the bond markets after a span of seven years.
The sovereign set guidance for the five-year tranche in the 110 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries, and for the 10-year portion in the 150 bps area over a similar benchmark.
Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange the 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the securities to be sold in the United States.
The country last issued in April 2009, when it priced a $3 billion bond split between tranches of five and 10 years.
In a bond prospectus released last week, Abu Dhabi said it expects to post a wider budget deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams ($10.1 billion) in 2016 because of low oil prices, and plans to cover the gap mainly with international bond issues. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :