By Humeyra Pamuk
| DUBAI, July 9
DUBAI, July 9 BP Plc has not been ruled
out of tendering for Abu Dhabi's upcoming renewal of oil and gas
concessions, contrary to one media report, industry sources
close to the situation said on Monday.
A report in Petroleum Intelligence Weekly said last week Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) omitted BP when it sent
invitations to existing partners of the Abu Dhabi Company for
Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession, to tender for renewals
before deals expire in 2014.
Industry sources said on Monday BP was invited to take part
but had yet to decide whether it wants to, or under what terms.
"All of the existing partners were invited," an industry source
close to the matter said.
BP said talks were continuing. "Constructive discussions are
happening at all levels," a BP spokesman said.
The concessions system in the UAE allows oil and gas
producers to acquire equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member in
return for investing in projects.
ADCO is the largest concession with capacity to produce
between 1.4 and 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), and its
renewal contract is key to Abu Dhabi's plans to boost its oil
capacity from 2.7 million to 3.5 million bpd.
BP is a partner in ADCO with Royal Dutch Shell,
Total, ExxonMobil and Partex Oil and Gas,
with ADNOC holding a controlling stake.
MULTI PARTNERS
Western oil majors have been partners with Abu Dhabi for
decades but some big oil companies have expressed their
discomfort about the multi-partnered structure of the
concessions.
Abu Dhabi's interest in bringing more partners into the
concessions, particularly Asian companies, may be making BP
think twice, a second industry source said, especially as the
makeup of the new deals is far from clear.
"There is a certain amount of flexibility," an ADNOC source
said. "How the final structure comes out, how many partners
there will be - this will all be determined by the tender."
More partners are being invited and the concessions could
accommodate more partners without being broken up into smaller
operating companies, sources say.
"If they see things they really like from specific companies
in terms of expertise and capabilities they will try and make
sure there is room for them to come in," a source close to the
process said.
One recent examples of Asian companies capturing crucial oil
blocks is a consortium led by Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
which finalised a deal in March to take a 40 percent stake in
two onshore and one offshore oil drilling areas.
Also earlier this year, ADNOC and China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) signed an agreement to cooperate in upstream
projects, through which the Chinese company has been studying
some exploration opportunities in some onshore and offshore
blocks.
In June, Austrian energy group OMV signed its
first upstream joint venture in Abu Dhabi, agreeing to drill
wells for sour gas and condensate with Wintershall, a unit of
German group BASF.
(Editing by Daniel Fineren and David Holmes)