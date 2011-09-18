* Nominal GDP shrank by 24.1 pct in 2009
* Average crude output at 2.3 mln bpd in 2010
* No need to boost UAE fiscal spending - Econ Min
(Writes through, adds economy ministry, analyst comments,
background)
By Martin Dokoupil
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Sept 18 Abu Dhabi's nominal
economic output rose 15.9 percent in 2010, after shrinking
nearly a quarter in the previous year, helped by recovery in its
key hydrocarbon sector, the Gulf Arab emirate's preliminary data
showed on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates member, which sits on 10 percent of
global oil reserves and accounts for 90 percent of UAE oil
output, felt the pinch of the global financial crisis in 2009
after crude prices tumbled from 2008 record highs.
With an oil price recovery in 2010, the crude-reliant Abu
Dhabi economy picked up speed again to see its nominal gross
domestic product rise to 620.3 billion dirhams ($169 billion),
Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre's (SCAD) yearbook showed.
However, Abu Dhabi's GDP, which makes up 57 percent of the
UAE economy, is still below the 705.2 billion dirhams seen in
the oil and property-boom year of 2008.
"High oil prices and government stimulus spending should
ensure relatively strong nominal GDP growth for 2011, alongside
the 'safe haven' effect from the first quarter," said Liz
Martins, senior MENA economist at HSBC in Dubai.
"However, our PMI survey suggests that momentum may be on
the wane in the private sector."
The statistics office did not release real GDP data for Abu
Dhabi, whose performance had suffered from last year's debt
troubles in neighbouring trade and business hub Dubai.
The UAE, the second-largest Arab economy and the world's No.
4 oil exporter, booked real GDP growth of 1.4 percent in 2010
after a 1.6 percent contraction in the previous year.
UAE Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri reiterated
on Sunday his June 3-3.5 percent forecast for the country's GDP
growth, saying the outcome depended on oil price moves and that
the risk of another global recession was a worry.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expected UAE economic
output to expand by 3.7 percent in 2011 with sluggish bank
lending and weak property sector seen as the main drags.
However, growth in UAE non-oil business activity plunged to
a 15-month low in August, signalling a worsening in global
conditions. Brent crude prices have been
floating between $92 and $127 per barrel this year LCOc1.
BUDGET SPENDING
Mansouri also said that there was no need to further boost
government spending -- a key tool to steer the UAE economy with
the dirham currency pegged to the U.S. dollar.
"There is no need to boost fiscal spending. In the UAE, we
have spent a lot on infrastructure and these investments are
going on," he told reporters on the sidelines of a financial
forum in the capital Abu Dhabi.
Most of the UAE fiscal spending occurs at the level of
individual emirates, mainly in Abu Dhabi, which accounts for
about 71 percent of the total.
Abu Dhabi spent 245.5 billion dirhams in 2010, according to
the IMF. Its 2011 budget figures are not available.
The UAE has escaped popular unrest, which rocked nearby
Bahrain and Oman in February and March, but like its fellow oil
exporters it pledged to spend heavily on social measures,
including $1.6 billion in less-developed northern emirates.
In Abu Dhabi, hydrocarbon sector output grew by 28.9 percent
at current prices in 2010, contributing to nearly half of the
emirate's GDP, after a 42.1 percent slump in 2009.
Per-capita income in Abu Dhabi, home to nearly 2 million
people, rose to 315,300 dirhams ($85,800) in 2010, one of the
highest in the world, from 293,100 in the previous year.
Exports of crude, gas and oil products surged 41.4 percent
to 278.1 billion dirhams last year. They account for more than
92 percent of total exports and 45 percent of Abu Dhabi's GDP,
The UAE, along with some other OPEC members such as Saudi
Arabia, increased its oil output this year to compensate for a
production drop in strife-torn Libya.
Abu Dhabi, which plans to trim its dependence on oil by
investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism and
infrastructure, produced an average 2.255 million barrels of oil
per day last year, up from 2.189 million in 2009.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing
by David Hulmes)