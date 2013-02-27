DUBAI Feb 27 First Gulf Bank, the
UAE's second-largest lender by market value, expects its loan
book to grow by 10 percent this year, driven by higher demand
from consumers and government entities, a senior bank executive
said on Wednesday.
"For the loan book, the best guidance would be 10 percent,"
Chief Financial Officer Karim Karoui told reporters at the
bank's annual general meeting in Abu Dhabi.
This will be mainly driven by "GRE (government-related
entities), international and retail business," Karoui said.
FGB had reported a 9.5 percent increase in its loan book in
both 2011 and 2012.
The bank made a net profit of 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1
million) in the final three months of 2012, up from 1.02 billion
dirhams in the same period of 2011. Full-year net profit for
2012 was 4.15 billion dirhams, also up 12 percent over 2011.
