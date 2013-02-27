DUBAI Feb 27 First Gulf Bank, the UAE's second-largest lender by market value, expects its loan book to grow by 10 percent this year, driven by higher demand from consumers and government entities, a senior bank executive said on Wednesday.

"For the loan book, the best guidance would be 10 percent," Chief Financial Officer Karim Karoui told reporters at the bank's annual general meeting in Abu Dhabi.

This will be mainly driven by "GRE (government-related entities), international and retail business," Karoui said.

FGB had reported a 9.5 percent increase in its loan book in both 2011 and 2012.

The bank made a net profit of 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1 million) in the final three months of 2012, up from 1.02 billion dirhams in the same period of 2011. Full-year net profit for 2012 was 4.15 billion dirhams, also up 12 percent over 2011. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)