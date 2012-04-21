* Investment in steel, aluminium and pipes
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, April 21 Abu Dhabi government-owned
General Holding Corporation (GHC) plans to invest 5.8 billion
dirhams ($1.58 billion) in the short-term in three industries to
boost manufacturing as the oil-rich emirate tries to diversify
its economy, its chairman said on Saturday.
The plans include 3 billion dirhams to expand capacity at
Emirates Steel, 800 million dirhams in downstream aluminium
extrusion and 2 billion dirhams in manufacturing seamless pipes
for the oil and gas industry.
GHC, which has industrial assets totaling 23.7 billion
dirhams, has interests in sectors including steel, oil and gas
fabrication, cables, food and building materials. It is eyeing
new industries such as aluminium and copper.
"Our strategy is to help speed industrial growth in Abu
Dhabi which is targeting a 25 percent contribution from industry
to the emirate's GDP by 2030. Today, it is below 15 per cent,"
Hussain al Nowais told reporters.
Financing for the investments will be a combination of debt
and equity, he said, adding GHC plans to raise $600 million in
project finance over two years. It has appointed BNP Paribas
as financial advisor.
Last year GHC borrowed 660 million dirhams ($180 million)
from banks and invested 2.7 billion dirhams in various
industries.
"Our debt-equity ratio is 1:1 and we have cash generated
from profit. Debt could include bank borrowing, export credit
agencies or even bonds," he said.
GHC also said it made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams in
2011, up 15 percent on the previous year, driven by sales and
cost control. The profit came largely from two of its flagship
firms, Emirates Steel and National Petroleum Construction
Company (NPCC).
GHC, set up in 2004, owns a total of eight companies in the
industrial sector, two others of which are listed on the Abu
Dhabi Securities Market (ADX).
It may consider one or two more companies for a public
offering in the short-term, once they achieve their targets,
said Al Nowais.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates an OPEC
member, is investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism
and real estate as it diversifies its economy away from oil.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Patrick Graham)