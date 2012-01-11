* Average inflation down from 3.1 pct in 2010 on clothing
* Consumer prices +1.2 pct y/y, -0.2 pct m/m in Dec
DUBAI, Jan 11 Inflation in oil-producing
Abu Dhabi eased to a two-year low of 1.9 percent last year from
3.1 percent in 2010 as a fall in clothing prices partly offset
higher food, housing and utility costs, data showed on
Wednesday.
Consumer price growth in the United Arab Emirates member
picked up again in December with its rate doubling to 1.2
percent year-on-year, the data from the Statistics Centre Abu
Dhabi (SCAD) showed.
But living costs in the emirate, which sits on 10 percent of
global oil reserves and accounts for 90 percent of UAE oil
output, continued to edge down on the month, easing by 0.2
percent in December, as new housing units came on to the market.
"As the housing supply...increases, we continue to expect
this downward pressure on rents and therefore a moderating
influence on the overall consumer price index," said Giyas
Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"We are in a disinflationary period. Global food prices are
off significantly from the peak that they saw in February of
2011 and at the same time the dollar continues to be strong
against major currencies and that by itself is a disinflationary
factor," he said.
The UAE has remained politically stable despite a wave of
unrest across the Arab world last year. But like other Gulf oil
exporters it has responded by boosting spending on social
welfare.
The UAE and Dubai, another of the seven emirates in the
federation, have yet to release December consumer price data.
Abu Dhabi makes up 57 percent of the $297 billion UAE economy.
Housing and utility costs, which account for 38 percent of
the Gulf emirate's consumer expenses, dropped by 0.7 percent
month-on-month in December, after remaining stable in the
previous two months, the data showed.
Food prices, a major inflationary factor last year, resumed
their monthly upward trend, rising by 0.4 percent, after a
similar fall in November. Transport costs were unchanged.
Clothing and footware prices fell by 13.8 percent on average
in 2011, while food and housing costs were up by 7.6 percent and
1.5 percent, respectively.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected an average
inflation in the UAE of 1.6 percent in 2011 and 2.4 percent this
year, up from 0.9 percent in 2010 but lower than expected in the
previous survey in September.
UAE central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said in
June that inflation was likely to be lower than 3 percent as the
real estate sector remained under pressure.
In January, the country raised minimum pensions of former
military and government employees, which followed a plan,
announced in November, to increase wages of some state
employees. Both moves are expected to encourage consumer
spending but also increase the fiscal burden.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)