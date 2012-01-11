* Average inflation down from 3.1 pct in 2010 on clothing

* Consumer prices +1.2 pct y/y, -0.2 pct m/m in Dec

DUBAI, Jan 11 Inflation in oil-producing Abu Dhabi eased to a two-year low of 1.9 percent last year from 3.1 percent in 2010 as a fall in clothing prices partly offset higher food, housing and utility costs, data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price growth in the United Arab Emirates member picked up again in December with its rate doubling to 1.2 percent year-on-year, the data from the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD) showed.

But living costs in the emirate, which sits on 10 percent of global oil reserves and accounts for 90 percent of UAE oil output, continued to edge down on the month, easing by 0.2 percent in December, as new housing units came on to the market.

"As the housing supply...increases, we continue to expect this downward pressure on rents and therefore a moderating influence on the overall consumer price index," said Giyas Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

"We are in a disinflationary period. Global food prices are off significantly from the peak that they saw in February of 2011 and at the same time the dollar continues to be strong against major currencies and that by itself is a disinflationary factor," he said.

The UAE has remained politically stable despite a wave of unrest across the Arab world last year. But like other Gulf oil exporters it has responded by boosting spending on social welfare.

The UAE and Dubai, another of the seven emirates in the federation, have yet to release December consumer price data. Abu Dhabi makes up 57 percent of the $297 billion UAE economy.

Housing and utility costs, which account for 38 percent of the Gulf emirate's consumer expenses, dropped by 0.7 percent month-on-month in December, after remaining stable in the previous two months, the data showed.

Food prices, a major inflationary factor last year, resumed their monthly upward trend, rising by 0.4 percent, after a similar fall in November. Transport costs were unchanged.

Clothing and footware prices fell by 13.8 percent on average in 2011, while food and housing costs were up by 7.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected an average inflation in the UAE of 1.6 percent in 2011 and 2.4 percent this year, up from 0.9 percent in 2010 but lower than expected in the previous survey in September.

UAE central bank governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said in June that inflation was likely to be lower than 3 percent as the real estate sector remained under pressure.

In January, the country raised minimum pensions of former military and government employees, which followed a plan, announced in November, to increase wages of some state employees. Both moves are expected to encourage consumer spending but also increase the fiscal burden. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)