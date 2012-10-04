ABU DHABI Oct 4 Mubadala, the Abu
Dhabi government's investment vehicle, swung to a profit in the
first-half of 2012 helped by lower impairment losses and higher
revenue at its key businesses.
The state-owned fund, which has stakes in General Electric
and private equity firm Carlyle, posted a
first-half profit of 851.5 million dirhams ($231.83
million)compared with a loss of 1.2 billion dirhams for the same
period last year.
Unlisted Mubadala, which earlier in the year bought a $2
billion stake in Brazil's EBX Group, saw its revenues rise by 18
percent to 16 billion dirhams from 13.5 billion dirhams in the
year-ago period, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Results were also boosted by a drop in losses on financial
investments which fell to 771.6 million dirhams from 929.3
million dirhams in the year-ago. Impairments on property, plant
and equipments was negligible at 9.4 million against a figure of
353.8 million dirhams for the year-ago period.
Asset base grew by 10 percent to 195 billion dirhams in the
first half of 2012, Mubadala said.
Mubadala, one of few state-controlled vehicles to publish
results, also owns stakes in local companies including indebted
developer Aldar Properties and cooling firm Tabreed
.
Abu Dhabi is also home to sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority (ADIA).