Dec 6 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co TAQA.AD sold $1.5 billion of global notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi, RBS and Standard Charter Bank were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 3/13/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.502 FIRST PAY 9/13/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.233 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 330 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 12/13/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.515 FIRST PAY 6/13/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 5.94 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 390 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A