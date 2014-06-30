June 30 A federal appeals court on Monday
revived a lawsuit against CACI International Inc in
which the defense contractor's employees were accused of
directing the torture of detainees at the Abu Ghraib prison near
Baghdad.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia,
said a lower court judge erred in concluding he lacked
jurisdiction to hear claims brought by four Iraqi plaintiffs
under the Alien Tort Statute because the incidents occurred in
Iraq.
Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Barbara Milano
Keenan said the panel was unable to determine whether the claims
presented political questions that could not be addressed in
court. The 4th Circuit returned the case to the lower court for
further proceedings.
CACI and its law firm were not immediately available for
comment. A lawyer for the plaintiffs was also not immediately
available.
Photos depicting abuse of Abu Ghraib detainees emerged in
2004. While no contractors were charged, some detainees filed
lawsuits against employees of these companies accusing them of
physical and sexual abuse, inflicting electric shocks, and
conducting mock executions.
The case is Al Shimari et al v. CACI Premier Technology Inc
et al, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1937.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)