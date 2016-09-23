ZURICH, Sept 23 AC Immune, the Swiss
biotech company working on treatments for Alzheimer's disease,
boosted the size of its initial public offering by nearly a
third as it priced the deal at $11 a share, the bottom end of
its indicated range.
AC Immune will now sell 6 million shares and has granted
underwriters a greenshoe over-allotment option for up to 900,000
more, it said in a statement on Friday.
It expects net proceeds of the IPO at around $57.8 million.
The offering is set to close on Sept. 28. The pricing for its
keenly awaited U.S. initial public offering values the firm at
about $700 million.
An effective therapy for the memory-robbing disease of
Alzheimer's is seen by the pharmaceuticals industry as a likely
multibillion-dollar-a-year seller.
Scientists, however, are still struggling to understand the
biology of the condition, even as global cases of dementia are
expected to treble by 2050.
AC Immune's work in the field is more advanced than many,
thanks to its tie-up with Roche. The Lausanne-based
biotech licensed its experimental drug crenezumab to Roche's
Genentech division in 2006 and the product last year entered
pivotal Phase III trials.
Crenezumab works by targeting protein plaques found in
brains of patients with Alzheimer's.
AC Immune, which is backed by German billionaire Dietmar
Hopp, plans to use the proceeds from its U.S. share sale to
develop separate products targeting Alzheimer's disease.
The company is the latest among a growing list of European
biotech firms, including Britain's Adaptimmune Therapeutics
and French allergy drugmaker DBV Technologies,
to opt for a U.S. listing.
AC Immune is led by Andrea Pfeifer, who formerly headed
Nestle's global research.
The group also raised $43.5 million in May in a private
financing backed by institutional and existing shareholders.
Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Leerink Partners are joint
book-running managers for the IPO. AC Immune aims to list its
common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ACIU".
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Ankur Banerjee and Ben
Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)