Sept 15 AC SA :

* Says Timoszuk family transfers to November II Sp. z o.o. -II-S.K.A its 8.22 pct stake in the company

* Says following transaction November II owns 787,813 shares in the company, whereas Anatol, Maria, Michal and Maciej Timoszuk are no longer shreholders of the company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)