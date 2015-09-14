LONDON, Sept 14 Acacia Pharma, a specialist in
finding new uses for existing medicines or "repurposing" them,
said on Monday it planned to float in London, marking a further
boost for British pharmaceutical and biotech fundraising.
The group, founded in Cambridge, England in 2007, said
it expected its shares to start trading on the main market of
the London Stock Exchange in October.
It did not say how much money it planned to raise but the
Financial Times, quoting people familiar with the plan, said
the aim was for about 150 million pounds ($232 million). That
would make it the second-biggest pharma initial public offering
(IPO) in London since 2005, behind the 200 million pounds raised
by Circassia Pharmaceuticals last year.
The move follows plans announced last week by Britain's
Shield Therapeutics and Finland's Faron Pharmaceuticals to float
in London.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)