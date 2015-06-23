(Corrects 6th paragraph to "U.S. dollar or dollar equivalents"
LONDON, June 23 Tanzania-focused gold miner
Acacia warned that a weaker shilling could hit its
second quarter earnings by reducing the U.S. dollar value of the
taxes it is owed, the company, formerly known as African
Barrick, said.
The outstanding Tanzanian shilling-denominated tax balance
owed to the company was worth approximately $124 million at the
beginning of the second quarter.
Since then the shilling has weakened against the U.S.
dollar and the tax balance has to be converted into dollars for
reporting purposes.
"Any accounting loss from the revaluation... may therefore
impact earnings, although has no corresponding impact on cash
flow for the period," the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Acacia said also expected a small reduction in its cost base
due to the weaker shilling.
About 15-20 percent of the company's costs are denominated
in shillings while the bulk of gold sales are in U.S. dollar or
dollar equivalents.
Acacia will report its half-year results on July 27.
