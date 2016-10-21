Oct 21 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc
said it expected full-year production to be around 5 percent
higher than the top end of its earlier forecast, helped by a
strong performance in the first nine months of the year.
Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, earlier
expected to produce 750,000-780,000 ounces of gold this year.
The company said its core profit rose to $124.8 million for
the third quarter ending Sept. 30, more than five times its
earnings a year earlier.
Quarterly gold production rose 25 percent to 204,726 ounces.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Barbara
Lewis in London; Editing by Sunil Nair)