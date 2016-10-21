Oct 21 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said it expected full-year production to be around 5 percent higher than the top end of its earlier forecast, helped by a strong performance in the first nine months of the year.

Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, earlier expected to produce 750,000-780,000 ounces of gold this year.

The company said its core profit rose to $124.8 million for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, more than five times its earnings a year earlier.

Quarterly gold production rose 25 percent to 204,726 ounces.

