(In paragraph 2, corrects company's former name to African
'Barrick Gold', from 'Barric'. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say
Acacia expects full-year production to be 'lower', not 'higher',
than its earlier estimate)
Oct 6 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said
that its third-quarter production was lower than expected due to
lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in
Tanzania.
The company, previously known as African Barrick Gold, on
Tuesday reported production of about 164,000 ounces in the three
months ended Sept. 30.
Acacia said it had resolved the issues at these mines, but
expects full-year production to be lower than its earlier
estimate.
The miner expects full-year production to be around last
year's level of 718,851 ounces. It had earlier expected
production of 750,000 ounces to 800,000 ounces for the current
year.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)