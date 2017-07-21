FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acacia Mining to resume dividends if Tanzania ban lifted - CEO
July 21, 2017 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

Acacia Mining to resume dividends if Tanzania ban lifted - CEO

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining expects to reinstate dividends by the end of its financial year, its chief executive said, after the gold miner scrapped its first-half dividend for the first time on Friday following a ban on exports from Tanzania.

"We expect that following the negotiations ... there will be a resolution and we will achieve positive cash flow in the second half and when that occurs we would expect to announce a dividend in February," CEO Brad Gordon told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Clarke)

