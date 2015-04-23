Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its first-quarter core profit fell 18 percent as falling gold prices offset an increase in ounces sold.
Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $53 million for the three months ended March 31 from $64.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the period fell marginally to $214.9 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.