April 23 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its first-quarter core profit fell 18 percent as falling gold prices offset an increase in ounces sold.

Gold prices are expected to average $1,209 per ounce in 2015, according to a poll of 38 analysts and traders conducted by Reuters in April.

The company, which was previously known as African Barrick Gold, said the average gold price it realised fell 7.3 percent to $1,207 per ounce in the quarter.

Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $53 million in the three months ended March 31 from $64.7 million a year earlier.

