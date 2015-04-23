Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
(Adds detail, background)
April 23 Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its first-quarter core profit fell 18 percent as falling gold prices offset an increase in ounces sold.
Gold prices are expected to average $1,209 per ounce in 2015, according to a poll of 38 analysts and traders conducted by Reuters in April.
The company, which was previously known as African Barrick Gold, said the average gold price it realised fell 7.3 percent to $1,207 per ounce in the quarter.
Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $53 million in the three months ended March 31 from $64.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $214.9 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.