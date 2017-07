(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Friday the company had been having trouble renewing work permits in Tanzania but denied a Reuters report that foreign nationals had been asked to leave.

The company has been at loggerheads with the government of Tanzania over a ban on ore exports imposed in March.