AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
DAR ES SALAAM, June 14 Acacia Mining will start discussions with the Tanzanian government to settle a row over unpaid taxes and other claims, the Tanzanian president's office said on Wednesday.
The agreement to hold talks was reached after a meeting between President John Magufuli and John Thornton, chairman of Barrick Gold Corp., which owns a stake in Acacia, the statement from Magufuli's office said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TFL TO DELIVER A RANGE OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES ACROSS OVER 500 LOCATIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sYmaJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.