Jan 13 Acacia Research Corp, which acquires and licenses patent rights to various technologies, said its unit bought privately held Adaptix Inc, a developer of 4G technologies, for $160 million, to expand its patent portfolio.

"With patents filed as early as 2000, Adaptix's research and development efforts have resulted in one of the world's most significant intellectual property portfolios focused on 4G technologies," Acacia said in a statement.

U.S.-based Adaptix has a portfolio of 230 issued and pending patents in 13 countries. Adaptix holds no material assets other than its portfolio of patents and $10 million in cash.

Evercore Partners was the financial advisor to Adaptix.

Technology patents can be very valuable. Last year, bankrupt Nortel sold 6,000 wireless patents and patent applications for $4.5 billion.

Shares of Newport Beach, California-based Acacia closed at $36.98 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)