* Buys privately held Adaptix
* Adaptix has a portfolio of 230 issued and pending patents
Jan 13 Acacia Research Corp,
which acquires and licenses patent rights to various
technologies, said its unit bought privately held Adaptix Inc, a
developer of 4G technologies, for $160 million, to expand its
patent portfolio.
"With patents filed as early as 2000, Adaptix's research and
development efforts have resulted in one of the world's most
significant intellectual property portfolios focused on 4G
technologies," Acacia said in a statement.
U.S.-based Adaptix has a portfolio of 230 issued and pending
patents in 13 countries. Adaptix holds no material assets other
than its portfolio of patents and $10 million in cash.
Evercore Partners was the financial advisor to Adaptix.
Technology patents can be very valuable. Last year, bankrupt
Nortel sold 6,000 wireless patents and patent
applications for $4.5 billion.
Shares of Newport Beach, California-based Acacia closed at
$36.98 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
