Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Acacia Research Corp's second-quarter profit tripled as sales from technology licensing and enforcement programs rose.
Net income rose to $6.3 million, or 13 cents per share, from $ 2.1 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $50.5 million.
Shares of the company, which acquires and licenses patent rights to various technologies, closed at $39.75 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.