Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
* Q2 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.24
* Q2 rev up 27 pct at $50.5 mln vs est $42.2 mln (Adds I/B/E/S estimates, details)
July 19 Acacia Research Corp, which acquires and licenses patent rights to various technologies, posted second-quarter results above analysts' estimates as sales from its technology licensing and enforcement programs rose.
Net income jumped to $6.3 million, or 13 cents per share, from $2.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.
Revenue increased 27 percent to $50.5 million.
The company said it generated revenue from 125 technology licensing and enforcement programs, compared with 104 programs, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 24 cents a share on revenue of $42.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $39.75 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Maju Samuel)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.