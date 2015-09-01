(Adds comments from EQT)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Private equity firm EQT has
decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia with a
market listing a leading option, an EQT spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
"EQT is considering various options for the next owner of
Academedia," Kerstin Danasten, head of press at EQT, said,
confirming a report on Tuesday from Swedish daily Dagens
Nyheter.
"The main option now is to list Academedia."
She said EQT was in no hurry to sell Academedia and that a
sale could take place sometime during 2016.
Academedia had revenue of 6.4 billion Swedish crowns ($759
million) in fiscal 2013/14, and over 90,000 children and adults
enrolled in education programmes.
($1 = 8.4371 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)