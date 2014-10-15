LOS ANGELES Oct 15 Actor Neil Patrick Harris will host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, the organizers of film's highest awards said on Wednesday.

Harris, 41, who is best known as Barney Stinson on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," has also hosted TV's Emmy Awards and theater's Tony Awards, for which he has won Emmys. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chris Reese)