(Recasts, adds comment, background)
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Oct 15 Actor Neil Patrick Harris,
popular with younger TV viewers as the star of the sitcom "How I
Met Your Mother," has been tapped to host next year's Academy
Awards ceremony, the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night
said on Wednesday.
Harris, 41, best known as Barney Stinson on the long-running
CBS series, has also hosted TV's Emmy Awards. He has won three
Emmys for hosting theater's Tony Awards.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is eager to
draw a greater number of younger viewers to the TV broadcast of
the 87th Oscars. The ceremony will be shown live to more than
200 countries from Los Angeles on Feb. 22 on the ABC television
network, owned by Walt Disney Co.
Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres emceed the
ceremony this year, and drew the highest Oscars telecast
audience in 14 years with 43.7 million tuning in. DeGeneres was
also successful drawing a strong rating among the 18-49
demographic coveted most by advertisers.
DeGeneres, who is openly gay like Harris, poked fun at the
powerful people in the room, her own sexuality, handed out pizza
and took a star-studded selfie that set Twitter's record for
most retweets and briefly crashed the microblogging service.
Harris, who won a best actor Tony Award this year in
Broadway musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," most recently
co-starred in dark thriller and early Oscar contender "Gone
Girl."
"I grew up watching the Oscars and was always in such awe of
some of the greats who hosted the show," Harris said in a
statement. "To be asked to follow in the footsteps of Johnny
Carson, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, and everyone else who
had the great fortune of hosting is a bucket list dream come
true."
Harris helped break the announcement on Twitter with a video
post showing him cheekily running down a "bucket list" of
accomplishments before circling "Host the Oscars."
Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will run the live
ceremony for the third consecutive time in 2015. The Broadway
producers are known for delivering lively musical and dance
numbers, which Harris has also done in his other hosting gigs.
"To work with him on the Oscars is the perfect storm, all of
his resources and talent coming together on a global stage,"
Zadan and Meron said in a statement.
In recent years, the Oscars organizers have sought to draw a
younger audience to the prestigious black tie gala show, to
mixed results.
In 2011, young, attractive actors Anne Hathaway and James
Franco were panned for their co-hosting efforts and lack of
chemistry, drawing one of the least-watched Oscars in a decade,
while "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane in 2013 delivered a
bigger audience but was criticized for his raunchy humor.
The Oscars have also faced pressure from January's Golden
Globe Awards, which has seen a viewership surge after it turned
hosting duties over to popular comics Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris
Reese and David Gregorio)