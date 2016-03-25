(Adds background)
March 25 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
members said on Friday Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's
drug to treat psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease was
an effective treatment for the condition.
The drug, Nuplazid, is a new chemical compound and could be
the first drug specifically approved in the United States for
Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP). (1.usa.gov/1PuYUCe)
Parkinson's disease is typically associated with impaired
motor function.
However non-motor symptoms, such as psychosis characterized
by hallucinations and delusions, occur in about 25 percent of
Parkinson's patients, said Alan Carr, an analyst with investment
banking and asset management firm Needham & Co.
This translates into an addressable population of 250,000
for the drug in the United States, according to Carr.
Existing antipsychotics, including Quetiapine, Clozapine,
Risperidone and Zyprexa, are not labeled for use in PDP.
They offer limited effectiveness and are poorly tolerated,
which is underscored by a black box warning for increased
mortality in elderly patients.
A black box warning is the strongest warning imposed by the
FDA, and is designed to call attention to serious or
life-threatening risks.
FDA staff members on Friday did not recommend such a warning
for Nuplazid.
Nuplazid was granted the FDA's breakthrough therapy status
in 2014 on the basis of a late-stage study that showed it
reduced psychosis symptoms, with a relatively clean safety
profile. (bit.ly/1PuZPCO)
FDA scientists released their report ahead of a meeting on
Tuesday of an independent medical advisory panel. While the FDA
is not obligated to follow the panel's recommendations, it
typically does so. The FDA is slated to decide on the
treatment's approval by May 1.
Nuplazid will likely win approval and be adopted as the
treatment of choice, some industry analysts have said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)