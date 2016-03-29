March 29 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended an approval for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for psychosis related to Parkinson's disease.

Twelve of the 14 members voted in favor of the drug, Nuplazid, as its benefits outweighed the risks, the panel said on Tuesday.

If Nuplazid is approved, it would be the first to get U.S. approval for psychosis related to Parkinson's disease.

FDA staff said on Friday that Nuplazid was effective, but raised questions about whether the observed treatment effect was clinically meaningful.

