March 11 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it delayed the submission of a U.S. application to market
its lead drug, nuplazid, and that its chief executive was
retiring.
The company's shares fell about 22 percent in extended
trading.
Acadia said it planned to seek approval for the use of
nuplazid in the treatment of psychosis associated with
Parkinson's disease in the second half of the year.
The company had originally planned to submit the application
in the first quarter.
Separately, Acadia said Uli Hacksell had retired as chief
executive and board member, and Chief Financial Officer Steve
Davis would take over as interim CEO.
