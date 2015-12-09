Dec 9 Boston-based equity investor Acadian Asset Management LLC's UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.

Webster will report to Patrick McCafferty, senior portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management (UK) Ltd.

Webster joined Acadian from CCLA Investment Management where he was an investment director. Previously, he was managing director, European head of active equity quantitative strategies at State Street Global Advisors, Acadian said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)