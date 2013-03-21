BRIEF-Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 21 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 6.5 percent to $7.08 in premarket after phase III pimavanserin study data
* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets