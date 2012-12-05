LONDON Dec 5 Acal PLC : * Proposed disposal * Proposed disposal of one of the businesses contained within its supply chain

division * Agreed to sell its UK new and refurbished parts distribution and outsourcing

business to its management team * For the year ended 31 March 2012, the UK parts business had revenues of

£22.7M * Initial gross consideration for the disposal, if approved, will be £2.0M on a

debt free basis * Disposal is anticipated to result in a loss on disposal of £4.9m