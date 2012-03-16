HANOI, March 16 Vietnam's Asia Commercial Bank, 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered Plc , said its gross profit is projected to rise 30.4 percent this year to 5.5 trillion dong ($264.3 million).

The profit growth planned for 2012, slowing from an annual expansion of 36 percent last year, is based on a credit growth target of 17 percent, the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender said in a draft report to shareholders, seen by Reuters on Friday.

The target for 2012 is subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting scheduled for March 30, the bank said. ($1=20,810 dong)

