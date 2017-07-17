FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates
July 17, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in a day

India's ACC June-qtr consol profit rises about 33 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

The company, a unit of the world's No.1 cement maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, said consolidated profit rose to 3.26 billion rupees ($50.65 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.46 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2uA9VEo)

Analysts on average were expecting the cement maker to report a consolidated net profit of 2.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's cement sales volume rose 10.1 percent to 6.74 million tonnes in the quarter, it said in a statement on Monday.

$1 = 64.3600 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

