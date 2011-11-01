(Adds details, quotes, background)

* ACC, Ambuja Q2 profits lag forecastss

* Input and energy costs rise

* Demand struggles as economic growth cools

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, Nov 1 Indian cement producers ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement saw profits for the July-September quarter fall short of market estimates on Tuesday as rising costs pressured margins and demand in Asia's third-largest economy remained weak.

Appetite for cement in India, the world's second-largest producer after China, has retreated in recent quarters on excess supply and a slump in the construction and property industries due to high interest rates and slowing economic growth.

"Hopefully the next fiscal year will see a pick-up in demand on private infrastructure spending led by a moderation in interest rates," said Ajit Motwani, research analyst at Mumbai-based Emkay Global Financial Services.

ACC and Ambuja, both 46 percent owned by Switzerland's Holcim , the world's second-largest cement producer, saw profit rise in the fiscal second quarter against a year earlier, but felt the pinch of rising energy and input costs.

A 30 percent hike in domestic coal prices in March and an increase in transportation charges due to rising fuel prices have crimped margins at cement makers across India's 270 million tonnes a year industry.

At the same time, a rise in policy interest rates of 375 basis points since March 2010 has dampened growth and raised the cost of mortgages. That has lead to a slowdown in property sales and new projects by developers, cutting cement demand.

"A pick-up in demand for cement is likely ... though we do not expect it to be very robust in view of concerns about a slowdown in economic growth," ACC said in a statement.

ACC, Ambuja and rivals Jaiprakash Associates and Ultratech account for around 50 percent of India's crowded cement market

Ultratech, the industry leader with around 20 percent of the market, has earmarked $2.2 billion to increase capacity by 9 million tonnes from 52 million, despite warning of a market surplus that could last three years.

SHRINKING MARGINS

ACC, the industry's No. 2, saw narrower margins in the September quarter from three months earlier.

"Profitability was lower as compared to the immediate previous quarter on account of ascending input costs," ACC said in a statement. "The supply of domestic coal, our principal source of energy, has been grim... The overall outlook for coal in terms of both availability and pricing is not favorable."

ACC posted a 84.6 percent annual jump in consolidated net profit to 1.59 billion rupees ($32.6 million). A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 1.8 billion rupees. ACC's revenue was up 30 percent from a year earlier to 22.83 billion rupees.

Ambuja, India's third-largest producer, said net profit rose to 1.71 billion rupees in the fiscal second quarter, from 1.52 billion rupees a year previously. A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 2 billion rupees. Its sales rose 15 percent to 18 billion rupees from a year earlier.

The firm's 12.5 percent rise in profits was outstripped by a 17.3 percent increase in expenditure during the three months through September, with freight costs rising 21.5 percent.

ACC shares, valued at $4.6 billion by the market, ended down 0.91 percent at 1,184.15 rupees ($24.32) on a weak Mumbai market . Shares in Ambuja, valued at $4.9 billion, closed down 0.29 percent at 154.85 rupees. Ambuja's results were announced after the market closed.

Despite the industry's difficulties, both stocks have outperformed the broader market this year. ACC is up 10 percent in 2011, while Ambuji is up 8 percent, while the benchmark Sensex is down 14.8 percent.

($1 = 48.695 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Tony Munroe)