BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday said it has begun a review of News Corp's $2 billion takeover offer for Australia's Consolidated Media Holdings in a deal that would double its stake in the country's dominant pay-TV to 50 percent.
The Australian Competition and Consumer regulator sought submissions from interested parties over the deal and said it expected to reveal its decision on Aug. 2. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
Feb 22 A judge has crushed the hopes of a group of investors in Ultra Petroleum Inc, a bankrupt natural gas company, who had sought to collect a $300 million windfall because a clerk entered a court order on the wrong date.
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group