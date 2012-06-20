SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday said it has begun a review of News Corp's $2 billion takeover offer for Australia's Consolidated Media Holdings in a deal that would double its stake in the country's dominant pay-TV to 50 percent.

The Australian Competition and Consumer regulator sought submissions from interested parties over the deal and said it expected to reveal its decision on Aug. 2. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)