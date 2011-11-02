SYDNEY Nov 2 Qantas Airways said on
Wednesday it accepted the Australian competition regulator's
request to provide further compensation for losses to passengers
affected by the carrier's weekend grounding.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a
statement earlier on Wednesday it had been in contact with
Qantas since Sunday over how it was treating affected
passengers. It said while Qantas' response addressed some of its
concerns, the actions did not go far enough.
The grounding affected almost 70,000 customers and Qantas has
offered refunds, rebooking and compensation for expenses
incurred by certain travellers for flights until midnight on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)