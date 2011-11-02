SYDNEY Nov 2 Qantas Airways said on Wednesday it accepted the Australian competition regulator's request to provide further compensation for losses to passengers affected by the carrier's weekend grounding.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement earlier on Wednesday it had been in contact with Qantas since Sunday over how it was treating affected passengers. It said while Qantas' response addressed some of its concerns, the actions did not go far enough.

The grounding affected almost 70,000 customers and Qantas has offered refunds, rebooking and compensation for expenses incurred by certain travellers for flights until midnight on Wednesday. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)