* Chuck Ganapathi to take entrepreneur-in-residence role
* Will work on social enterprise start-up ideas
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 23 Accel Partners said it
selected Chuck Ganapathi, who built Salesforce.com's (CRM.N)
popular Chatter software, as its latest
entrepreneur-in-residence.
Ganapathi said he hopes the position will help him come up
with a start-up idea in the field of business and social media.
He has a proven track record in that area with Chatter, which
is Salesforce.com's year-old social-media service for
enterprise.
"Picking the starting point requires a fair amount of
research with business and with customers," he told Reuters on
Monday, adding that tapping into Accel's network of companies
will help him develop his ideas.
He said he left Salesforce.com last month.
The position also brings Ganapathi back into the orbit of
Accel partner Kevin Efrusy. The two were in the same business
school class at Stanford University.
Hiring enterpreneurs-in-residence is a common practice in
Silicon Valley, where venture capital firms see it as a way to
foster the next big start-up.
Bringing Ganapathi into the fold underscores Accel's
commitment to enterprise computing and the social Internet. The
firm's existing investments in that area include business file
sharing company Dropbox and social recruiting company
BranchOut.
Accel is one of Silicon Valley's most storied venture
capital firms, with investments ranging from social-networking
site Facebook and daily-deals site Groupon.
In the past quarter, it closed on $1.35 billion in new
capital in the U.S.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; editing by Carol Bishopric)