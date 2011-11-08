Nov 8 Venture capital firm Accel Partners is launching a new $100 million fund geared toward entrepreneurs specializing in ways to store, manage and harvest large amounts of data.

Accel's Big Data fund is partnering with scientists, software startups and researchers. The firm plans to organize a conference to occur in Silicon Valley next spring.

"Big Data is the future of IT and we believe (it) will drive the next-generation of multibillion dollar software companies," Ping Li of Accel Partners said in a statement.

The fund is aligned with Cloudera, the company behind the Hadoop open source software package that analyzes data. Accel is an investor in Cloudera. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)