SAN FRANCISCO Nov 16 Accel Partners raised a
$155 million fund to focus on early-stage India companies,
showing how blue-chip venture firms can still raise money even
as the overall industry struggles.
The fund, Accel's third in India, said on Wednesday it will
focus on Internet services, digital media, enterprise software,
mobile, healthcare and education. Accel has 34 portfolio
companies in India and has an office in Bangalore.
Accel raised $2.9 billion this year, including Accel XI,
which raised $475 million, and Accel Growth Fund II, which
raised $875 million.
Accel and a handful of other blue-chip firms are bucking a
trend of less robust fundraising. The nation's venture-capital
funds raised just $1.72 billion in the third quarter, down from
$3.5 billion in the same period a year ago, according to data
compiled by the National Venture Capital Association and
Reuters.
India is attracting more venture investment, with 172
venture investments with an average size of $14.5 million year
to date, according to data from Thomson Reuters. That is up
from 100 deals with an average size of $8.9 million for
full-year 2008.
Accel is known for its investment in Facebook. It also
backed daily-deals company Groupon (GRPN.O), one of the hotter
initial public offerings this year. It manages over $8
billion.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Derek Caney)