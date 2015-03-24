(Adds detail)
March 24 Accel Partners, the venture capital
firm that has backed the likes of Facebook and
Flipkart(IPO-FLPK.N), is launching a $305 million India-focused
fund to capitalise on the country's favourable conditions for
start-ups.
The investment is almost double the size of Accel's last
such fund -- launched in 2011 -- and will target technology
businesses in the consumer, enterprise software, mobile and
healthcare sectors, the Silicon Valley-based firm said on
Tuesday.
A rising number of smartphone users, cheaper Internet and a
vast middle class have turned India into one of the hottest
markets for investors such as Accel, Singaporean wealth fund
Temasek Holdings and Japan's SoftBank Corp,
fuelling growth of technology start-ups including Flipkart,
Snapdeal and Ola.
Investors pumped $4.5 billion into the Indian Internet space
in the 13 months to February, Morgan Stanley said in a
report, while sources have told Reuters of heightened
competition among investors as they scout for India's next
billion-dollar business.
Industry analysts value Flipkart at about $11 billion and
Ola at around $1 billion. Snapdeal says it is worth slightly
more than $5 billion.
"While there is more competition (investors) and more
start-ups, some of the better companies have begun to accelerate
a lot faster and get a lot bigger. So, yes, we do expect to help
build many large companies," Accel's Subrata Mitra told Reuters.
