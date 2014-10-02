BRIEF-Keysight Technologies announces proposed public offering of common shares in connection with pending Ixia acquisition
* Keysight Technologies announces proposed public offering of common shares in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia
Oct 2 Dover Corp, a maker of pumps and compressors, said it would acquire artificial lift pump maker Accelerated Cos LLC for about $430 million.
The deal is expected to reduce Dover's continuing earnings by 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Installed Building products announces the acquisition of Custom Glass Atlanta
SAO PAULO, March 20 Cia de Locação das Américas SA agreed to acquire smaller rival Auto Ricci SA in cash and stock for about 176 million reais ($57 million) on Monday, creating Brazil's largest fleet rental company, according to a securities filing and a person with knowledge of the situation.